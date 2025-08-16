Guwahati: As a scorching heat wave grips Upper Assam, tender coconut vendors have emerged as a lifeline for residents across the districts of Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Tinsukia, and Golaghat.

From students to tourists, the demand for this natural coolant has transformed it from a simple refreshment into a thriving seasonal economy.

A Thriving Enterprise Across Upper Assam

Throughout the region, the humble coconut has found its place as a go-to summer drink. In Dibrugarh, vendors set up stalls outside Assam Medical College, where they serve patients and their families. “Doctors tell us it is the best natural remedy against dehydration,” said Anup Chetia, a vendor along the National Highway. “Dozens of people buy from us every day.”

The trend is also visible in flood-prone Dhemaji, where young entrepreneurs have embraced the business. “People used to depend on soft drinks, but now they prefer tender coconut because it’s both healthy and affordable,” explained Pranati Pegu, a vendor near Silapathar.

Meanwhile, the historic town of Sivasagar has seen coconut stalls pop up near landmarks like Rang Ghar and Joysagar tank, where tourists seek respite from the sun. “Stopping at a coconut stall is part of the trip,” said Anirban Borah, a tourist from Guwahati. “It feels like history and health together.”

In Jorhat, the cultural and educational hub of Upper Assam, students are the primary drivers of demand. Stalls outside J.B. College and Kaziranga University see brisk sales every afternoon. A student named Roshni Saikia said, “After classes, we always grab coconuts. It’s more refreshing than packaged juices.”

The trade also serves commuters in Tinsukia, where vendors near Makum Junction and National Highway 37 sell hundreds of coconuts daily to long-distance bus passengers and truck drivers.

Vendor Bipul Sharma, who has run a stall for over a decade, noted that customers “tell us this keeps them energetic on long journeys.”

Some vendors, like Mitali Phukan from Numaligarh in Golaghat, are finding creative ways to boost business. Along the highway connecting to Kaziranga, she sells tender coconuts alongside bamboo handicrafts. “Tourists love to take home something handmade,” she said. “It doubles our income.”

Challenges and a Call for Sustainability

Despite this success, the vendors face a growing threat: a declining supply of coconuts. Urban expansion, shrinking farmlands, and erratic monsoon patterns have reduced local yields.

“Every household used to have coconut trees, but now concrete buildings stand there,” said Tileswar Saikia, a farmer from Jorhat. “Most coconuts now come from Barpeta, Cachar, or even from outside Assam,” he said. This has led to rising wholesale prices, cutting into vendor profits.

The Assam Horticulture Department has initiated schemes to revive coconut cultivation. These programs include subsidized saplings, training on mixed farming, and incentives for community plantations in districts like Dhemaji and Golaghat.

An official said the goal is to “promote sustainable coconut farming so that both vendors and consumers can benefit and this age-old trade survives future challenges.”