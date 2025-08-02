Guwahati: Foot over bridges in Guwahati were meant to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow, but they have become symbols of neglect and poor planning.

Many bridges are dirty, broken, and poorly placed, leading to increased road crossings, traffic congestion, and safety hazards. There is a noticeable lack of bridges in high-traffic areas where they are needed most.

Deterioration and Safety Concerns

Across the city, many foot overbridges are in a state of disrepair. Escalators and lifts are often out of order, staircases are filthy, and some areas have become hotspots for antisocial activities.

This forces pedestrians, including the elderly, women, and people with disabilities, to either navigate broken stairs or risk crossing busy roads.

A pedestrian at the Post Office foot overbridge highlighted the shared responsibility for maintaining these structures.

“We as the public should also maintain cleanliness,” the individual told Northeast Now. “It’s not only the responsibility of the municipal corporation to keep these bridges clean, but we as the public should also be aware of maintaining cleanliness.”

This sentiment underscores the need for cooperation between authorities and the public to properly manage these infrastructures.

Foot overbridges, accused of narrowing the road beneath them, restricting traffic flow

The Problem of Poor Placement

The issue isn’t just about maintenance; it’s also about where these bridges are located. Many seem to have been built without proper consideration for where they are truly needed.

For example, a proper foot overbridge is sorely missing in the high-traffic area near Downtown Hospital.

The recent inauguration of the Bhagadatta 2 flyover, which connects the Rukminigaon road with the Bormotoria link road, has made this area even busier.

Without a foot overbridge, pedestrians are forced to brave the chaotic traffic, creating dangerous situations and further slowing down vehicles.

Many have resorted to a dangerous alternative: climbing the railings on the central divider.

This perilous act is now a daily routine for residents, putting their lives at risk with every attempt.

“Pedestrians in Guwahati’s Downtown area are facing a major crisis, risking their lives every day just to cross GS Road. The lack of a zebra crossing and a foot-over-bridge forces people to walk a full kilometer to get from one side to the other,” said a senior citizen of the area.

An auto driver in the area expressed frustration, stating,

“A flyover is much needed in this area.” He noted that authorities had recently visited the site, potentially for a new footbridge, but added, “Let’s see how long it takes to be implemented.”

A Misguided Approach to Urban Planning?

This problem goes beyond Guwahati. A 2024 article from the Institute for Transport and Development Policy, titled “Pedestrian bridges make cities less walkable. Why do cities keep building them?” argues that these structures often prioritize vehicles over people.

“Proponents of these structures argue that these are made for the safety of pedestrians, by moving pedestrians out of the way of speeding cars,” the article states. “In reality, by displacing people, pedestrian bridges simply reinforce the dominion of vehicles over people on the streets.”

The article suggests that this approach can discourage walking and cycling while encouraging speeding and driver negligence.

In Guwahati, some foot overbridges, such as those at Post Office on G.S. Road, Ganeshguri, Paltan Bazaar, and Fancy Bazaar, are accused of narrowing the road beneath them, restricting traffic flow because they were built on the road instead of the sidewalks.

Despite existing maintenance contracts, the actual work often falls short. Basic facilities like working lifts, clean pathways, and proper lighting remain a distant dream. Guwahati’s foot overbridges, once seen as modern city upgrades, now stand as clear examples of how poor planning and a lack of sustained care can turn public infrastructure into a public nuisance.

Unless a serious effort is made to repair, maintain, and properly plan new bridges, the city’s traffic problems and pedestrian safety concerns are likely to worsen.