Guwahati: As many as 11 coaches of the Guwahati-bound Kamakhya Express AC Super Fast train derailed on Sunday near the Nergundi railway station in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

As per reports, at least one person died in the train accident and many passengers sustained injuries.

The Railways authorities were yet to confirm the death.

The train, bearing number 12551, was heading towards Guwahati from Bengaluru, with passengers from Assam including from other northeastern states.

Panic-stricken passengers were seen alighting from the train after the derailment.

The East Coast Railway said that senior railway officials, including DRM Khurda Road and GM/ECoR, have rushed to the site.

Rescue and relief operations are underway with medical teams, NDRF, and Fire Services personnel have been dispatched to the site.

The cause of the derailment will be determined after an inquiry, the immediate priority is to divert affected trains and begin restoration, said Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway, Ashok Kumar Mishra.