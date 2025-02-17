Guwahati: The Assam government and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have agreed on 38 out of 52 recommendations made by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee report on the Assam Accord.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the agreed-upon recommendations will be implemented swiftly, while the remaining 14 suggestions will be discussed in the future.

The government and AASU have made significant progress in addressing the concerns of the indigenous people, with a focus on land rights, cultural preservation and linguistic safeguards.

As part of the agreement, the government has agreed to make Assamese language education compulsory in schools.

Additionally, a survey of Char areas (riverine vegetative islands) will be conducted, and government notifications will be published in both Assamese and English. These decisions are aimed at promoting the cultural and linguistic heritage of Assam’s indigenous people.

The Assam Accord, signed in 1985, aims to address concerns regarding the state’s demographic and cultural integrity amidst migration.

The agreement was reached after a six-year-long anti-foreigner movement, which demanded the detection and deportation of foreigners who entered Assam after March 25, 1971.