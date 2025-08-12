Guwahati: Goa Police completed the basic training of 700 recruits at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The recruits underwent a 43-week training program that started on October 4, 2024.

Goa becomes the second state after Manipur to send police personnel for training at LBPA, highlighting growing inter-state cooperation in law enforcement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the training of Goa police recruits at LBPA reflects national integration. He noted the recruits paraded in the presence of the Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant.

During the training, the recruits received instruction in physical endurance, mental resilience, field tactics, and weapon handling. After graduation, they joined the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Indian Reserve Battalions of the Goa Police.

Both Chief Ministers, Sarma and Sawant, attended the passing-out parade, which included an oath-taking ceremony, a ceremonial march, prize distribution, and a demonstration by the elite ‘Panthers on Wheels’ unit.

The LBPA, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March 2025, aims to become a leading police training institute in India.

The foundation stone for the academy’s next development phase was also laid during his visit. LBPA is rapidly establishing itself as a center for pan-Indian law enforcement training and collaboration.