Guwahati: Gaurav Gogoi, the newly appointed President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will formally assume charge as President on June 3rd.

Accordingly, a preparatory meeting was held with great enthusiasm at Rajiv Bhawan on Wednesday to welcome the new President, Gaurav Gogoi, stated a release.

Following the preparatory meeting, Zakir Hussain Sikdar, Working President of APCC, and General Secretary Bipul Gogoi briefed journalists about the schedule Gaurav Gogoi will follow upon his arrival in Assam from New Delhi after his appointment as President.

Gaurav Gogoi will arrive directly in Jorhat from New Delhi on May 31st. After arriving in Jorhat, he will interact with the local public and party workers and hold meetings with Congress party workers.

On June 1st, the new President, Gaurav Gogoi, will go to Nazira. There, he will attend a meeting organized by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, and exchange views with party workers and the local public.

After staying overnight in Sivasagar, the new President will travel by car to Nagaon via Jorhat and Golaghat. In Nagaon too, he will interact with the party organization and the public, and participate in a public meeting.

On June 2nd, Gaurav Gogoi and his entourage will leave Nagaon for Guwahati. On June 3rd, the new President will attend a meeting with party leaders and workers at the Manvendra Sharma Complex. That same day, Gogoi will assume charge as the party’s new President.

Meanwhile, in a video message today, Gaurav Gogoi, the newly appointed President of Assam Pradesh Congress, sought the support and cooperation of all sections of Assam’s citizens to build a new Assam free from corruption and fear.

It is noteworthy that the preparatory meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan on Thursday, chaired by Working President Zakir Hussain Sikdar to welcome Gaurav Gogoi, was attended by former MPs Ripun Bora, Abdul Khaleque; Mira Borthakur, President of Mahila Congress; Vice President Gunakanta Gogoi; Nripen Thakuriya; Rupa Deuri; MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed, Diganta Barman, Shibamani Bora, Nurul Huda, A.K. Rashid, and almost all other MLAs. Also present at the preparatory meeting were General Secretary Ramanna Baruah; Deep Bayan, President of the Pradesh Congress Seva Dal; Jueer Anam, President of Youth Congress; and the Presidents and Secretaries of almost every frontal organization of the Congress.

A large gathering of Congress leaders and workers was observed at today’s preparatory meeting.