Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Monday (May 26) directed the Assam Government to submit a detailed report outlining the administrative steps taken to address urban flooding in Guwahati, particularly in light of recommendations from a hired expert agency.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete issued the directive while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that raised concerns over illegal encroachments and rampant hill cutting. The petition alleged that such activities directly contribute to artificial floods and landslides across the city.

Earlier, in an order dated March 21, the Court had instructed the State Government to present its action plan for curbing hill-cutting practices not only in Guwahati but also in its adjoining regions and other parts of Assam. In response, the Commissioner and Secretary of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department filed an affidavit listing regulatory and preventive measures already implemented.

The affidavit also referenced existing regulations meant to control unauthorized excavation and deforestation on hills.

However, Amicus Curiae appointed in the case argued that hill cutting continues unchecked in several parts of the city. He pointed out that while laws exist, strict enforcement appears to be lacking.

Requesting more time, the Amicus informed the bench that he would present fresh evidence highlighting recent incidents of unauthorized hill cutting in and around Guwahati.

The Court also took note of recent media reports and visual coverage showing urban flooding in several residential areas and major roads in the city, triggered by heavy rainfall.

Stressing the urgency of the issue, the High Court directed the Advocate General of Assam to file a comprehensive report detailing the current flood mitigation measures undertaken by the state administration.