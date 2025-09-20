Guwahati: The Assam government has assured the Gauhati High Court that a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for future tree translocation projects is in development.

The assurance came during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Thursday (September 18, 2025) that ultimately led the court to close the case, citing the successful relocation of trees for the GNB Road Flyover project in Guwahati .

The PIL, filed by senior journalist Mahesh Deka and activist Jayanta Gogoi, was brought before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury. The petitioners’ counsel, Senior Advocate K.N. Choudhury, highlighted the threat to a large number of trees due to the flyover’s construction from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri area.

In response, the State government, represented by Advocate General Debajit Saikia, informed the court that it had taken the matter seriously and altered the flyover’s alignment to minimize tree felling.

While the initial plan would’ve impacted many trees, the new alignment required the relocation of 77 trees. The court was informed that 76 of these trees had been moved to new locations.

According to the Advocate General, these translocated trees have not only survived but have also sprouted new foliage, a positive sign of their successful replantation. This success, he stated, was a result of consultation with expert bodies on tree translocation.

This SOP will cover all key steps, including: the process of translocation, identification of suitable new sites, effective monitoring to ensure tree survival and other necessary follow-up actions.

Given these developments, the court deemed it unnecessary to continue with the PIL and closed the case.

“Considering this aspect of the matter, we do not deem it necessary to continue with this Public Interest Litigation and hence we close it,” the Gauhati High Court order read.

However, the bench granted the petitioners the liberty to approach the court again if any future tree translocation is carried out without adhering to the new SOP.