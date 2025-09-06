Guwahati: A small village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, Sarjan may not be known for international sports achievements, but it has now made its mark in the world of volleyball broadcasting.

The key to this achievement is 27-year-old Satyajit Bora, the Brahmaputra Volleyball League’s first grassroots broadcaster, who has been invited by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) to experience world-class broadcasting at the ongoing FIVB Women’s World Volleyball Championship in Bangkok.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Satyajit’s journey into broadcasting began by chance in 2021, when his brother, Amrit Barhoi, a coach at the Bapuji Volleyball Coaching Centre, invited him to a meeting with former India volleyball captain Abhijit Bhattacharya.

It was there that the idea of live-streaming BVL matches was born. Satyajit soon connected with Amitabh Atreya, who shared a vision of bringing village sports to a larger audience.

With no clear blueprint, Satyajit and his team began experimenting with the broadcast setup. He used a referee’s stand for camera placement, and when the first trial was successful, they crafted a bamboo tripod, made by BVL Under-21 player Krishna Dutta, as an affordable solution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After receiving training from SportVot on streaming and scoring, Satyajit became BVL’s first broadcaster, with his first live-streamed match taking place on October 31, 2021.

Overcoming challenges such as poor internet connections and frequent technical failures, Satyajit found ways to keep the streams running by lowering the video resolution.

For him, however, no arena could compare to the atmosphere of BVL games. “Volleyball in Assam isn’t just a sport—it’s a festival.

The entire village gathers to cheer, with children setting up nets and parents bringing snacks. That spirit is what I want the world to experience,” he said.

Satyajit credits his success to his mentors and the unwavering support of the BVL community. He also acknowledges the role of organizations like Volleyball Foundation, Volleyball World, and SportVot, which helped provide the platform for his efforts.

Now, as he witnesses the grandeur of the FIVB Championship in Bangkok, Satyajit dreams of bringing the same energy and style back to the village courts of Assam. “I want our games to feel like mini world championships,” he said.

Satyajit’s journey proves that big dreams can emerge from even the smallest of places. With the support of his community and the passion to succeed, he has shown that anything is possible.

His story shows that even the smallest grassroots efforts can make it to the global stage.

