Guwahati: Fresh tensions flared along the Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong after miscreants from Meghalaya allegedly vandalized a government-installed border pillar late Saturday night.

Local sources reported that unidentified individuals from the Lapang and Upper Khasi areas of Meghalaya entered the Tapath area and defaced a boundary marker established by the Government of India to demarcate the interstate border.

This incident follows a series of alleged intrusions over the past two days. Suspected Khasi groups reportedly crossed into agricultural lands within Assam and damaged standing paddy crops, inflicting significant financial losses on local farmers.

In the latest case, the targeted border pillar stood near a stream separating both states, an area already known for frequent territorial friction. Residents expressed concern that repeated violations continue to undermine the fragile peace in the region and escalate tensions among border communities.

Authorities have responded by deploying additional security forces along the sensitive zones of the Assam-Meghalaya border to prevent further provocations.

The long-standing boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya remains unresolved, and recurring incidents like these continue to strain relations between the two states and disrupt life for residents in affected areas.