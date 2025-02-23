Pathsala: A team from the Forest Department of Assam, led by Sheshidhar Reddy, Deputy Field Director of the Manas Tiger Project, carried out an operation and apprehended a man in possession of two elephant tusks.

According to reports, the arrested individual has been identified as 54-year-old Sadhin Narzary, son of Lieutenant Sadar Narzary, from No. 2 Bongrun village in the Harisinga police station area of Assam’s Udalguri district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A press release from the Manas authorities stated that a raid was conducted at a suspect’s residence based on specific intelligence. During the operation, two elephant tusks weighing 13 kg were seized.

Additionally, a WagonR vehicle (registration number AS 26 G 4933) and a mobile phone were confiscated.

The vehicle belongs to an accomplice of Sadhin Narzary, who is currently on the run. Efforts are underway to locate the fugitive.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, the operation was carried out in the presence of Manas’ Bansbari Range Ranger Barin Boro, Bhuyanpara Ranger Vivekananda Pathak, Kahitama Beat Officer Nayanjyoti Pathak, and forest personnel including Papori Kachari, along with other officials.

Furthermore, the Paneri Police Station of Udalguri district assisted the team during the raid.

The arrested individual was produced before the court this evening by the Forest Department.