Guwahati: Incessant heavy rainfall across Assam has triggered severe flooding in multiple districts, disrupting daily life, damaging infrastructure, and forcing thousands indoors.

As the floodwaters continue to rise, several parts of the state remain submerged, with local administrations scrambling to respond.

In Guwahati, torrential rain over the last 24 hours inundated key residential areas like Rukminigaon, Downtown, Anil Nagar, and Nabin Nagar.

Floodwaters blocked roads, entered homes, and left many residents stranded indoors.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed boats once again to assist with rescue operations and ferry residents in low-lying localities.

Residents reported struggling with waterlogged streets and overflowing drains.

Despite previous investments in stormwater drains, poor implementation has left the city vulnerable to annual flooding, locals complained.

In Upper Assam’s Golaghat district, floodwaters have swamped key areas of the town, including Court Road, market areas, Santipur, Napur, Tapan Nagar, and Srimanta Nagar.

Residents reported that water entered homes and businesses, and many vehicles remain stranded.

Locals blamed faulty drainage infrastructure for worsening the situation.

Outside the town, villages in Dhanisiri subdivision, particularly Khumtai and Butolikhowa, are facing the brunt of the flooding.

Rising waters from the Dhansiri River have engulfed vast areas, cutting off access to essentials.

In Butolikhowa, villagers said they are struggling to feed livestock, reach schools, or move between homes.

“We’re stuck in one place. Our cattle are stranded, and our children can’t attend school,” said a resident. “We are using makeshift rafts to move from one house to another.”

In South Assam, authorities in Cachar district have issued a flood advisory after the Barak River crossed the danger level early Monday morning.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) urged residents, especially in Silchar, not to travel through low-lying or waterlogged areas and to follow all safety precautions.

The advisory included steps such as unplugging electrical appliances, storing valuables on higher ground, preparing emergency kits with food and medicines, and staying updated only via official channels.

The administration also appealed to residents not to circulate or believe unverified information.

As the Barak River continues to rise, officials warn that the threat of a full-scale flood remains imminent.