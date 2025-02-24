Guwahati: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exuded confidence in the potential of Advantage Assam 2.0 to attract significant investment to the state.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati on Monday, Jaishankar underscored the importance of the summit in showcasing Assam’s economic potential and fostering global partnerships.

“I arrived in Assam yesterday and this morning, we had the opportunity to visit the Kaziranga National Park. We’re here for Advantage Assam, and I’m certain it will be a highly productive event. Tomorrow, I will be participating in a panel discussion. We are also honored by the presence of Prime Minister Modi, who will be joining us today,” Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister expressed optimism that the summit would unlock opportunities for investment, progress, and the realization of Assam’s vast economic potential.

He highlighted the impressive international presence at the event, saying, “Mission heads and ambassadors from 45 different countries have accompanied me on this trip. In addition to this, another 15 to 20 envoys have arrived separately. This remarkable turnout clearly demonstrates the global interest in India and, specifically, in Assam.”

Jaishankar emphasized the particular interest from nations involved in India’s Act East Policy. “The Act East nations have a special stake in this summit, given Assam’s crucial role in connecting India to Southeast Asia. They have all come to participate, and I believe they will receive a warm welcome here. They will gain valuable insights into the opportunities available in Assam, and I am confident that their enthusiasm for collaboration will only grow stronger.”

He further added, “I am personally very pleased with the level of participation from so many countries. It speaks volumes about the growing recognition of Assam’s potential on the world stage.”

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, along with the visiting heads of mission and ambassadors from the 45 nations, experienced the natural beauty of Assam firsthand with an elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park.