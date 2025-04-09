Guwahati: Amid China’s ongoing effort to develop a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, known as the Brahmaputra in India, several leaders and experts have raised concerns over the project as it could threaten water security, ecological balance, and disaster resilience across the sub-Himalayan region.

During an international seminar organized by the Asian Confluence in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday, specialists from various countries stated the possible consequences of China’s proposed “Great Bend Dam” on the downstream regions in India, particularly Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Policymakers, environmental experts, river basin authorities, engineers, and diplomats from India and neighboring countries attended the international seminar titled “Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience in the Sub-Himalayan Region: The Case of the Brahmaputra”.

During the seminar, Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao stated that the ongoing project would be a ‘water bomb’.

Further, Tapir recalled the flood that had devastated Arunachal Pradesh when a sudden release of water from a Chinese dam washed away over ten bridges on the Siang River in 2000.

Meanwhile stating the Brahmaputra’s unique status as India’s only water-surplus river basin, Brahmaputra Board Chairman Ranbir Singh also raised concerns about the potential impact of dam construction in China.

Ranbir queried whether this development could lead to a water-deficient Brahmaputra Basin, stating the need for India to implement a comprehensive strategy.

Moreover, he stated that the multi-pronged approach should comprise diplomatic pressure, rigorous scientific research, and proactive international advocacy to mitigate potential risks.

During the technical session of the seminar, Professor Anamika Baruah of IIT Guwahati, presented concerning research highlighting the potential for increased dry days in the downstream regions of the Tibetan Plateau, a significant difference to the projected increase in wet days in the upper plateau resulting from dam constructions.

Stressing the need for collaborative research initiatives with China Professor Baruah urged the Indian government and the scientific community to take proactive steps.