Guwahati: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet near the Nepalese border early Tuesday morning, sending tremors across large parts of India, including Bihar, Assam, and several other regions.

The epicenter of the quake was located 93 km northeast of Lobuche, Nepal, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Lobuche is situated near the Khumbu Glacier, a region known for its high altitude and proximity to Mount Everest.

Strong tremors were felt in several areas of Bihar, including Patna and multiple locations in northern Bihar. The earthquake was also felt in West Bengal and the northeastern states, including Assam.

Nepal lies in a highly seismically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas. This constant geological pressure makes earthquakes a frequent occurrence in the region.

While the earthquake was strong, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage to property. However, residents in many areas, particularly in Bihar, were seen rushing out of their homes and apartments as a precautionary measure.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that 29 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 or higher have occurred within 200 km of the epicenter in the past five years, all of which were smaller than the Tuesday morning quake.