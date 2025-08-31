Guwahati: A grave medical error at Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat, Upper Assam, has sparked outrage after a doctor mistakenly prescribed anti-rabies injections to a snakebite patient on Saturday evening.

The incident, involving 36-year-old Taslima Begum from the outskirts of Golaghat town, has exposed critical lapses in medical protocol and ignited statewide demands for accountability.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The blunder, caught by an alert pharmacist, underscores the urgent need for improved training and oversight in Assam’s healthcare system, particularly as snakebite cases surge due to environmental factors.

Taslima Begum was rushed to the hospital after a non-venomous snakebite.

Dr. Mantosh Yadav, the attending physician at OPD examined her and inexplicably prescribed anti-rabies injections, typically used for dog bites. The error came to light when Taslima’s attendant approached the hospital pharmacy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Ambulance transporting body collides with truck; 3 critically injured

“The pharmacist asked for a photo of a dog bite to process the injection. I told her it was a snakebite, not a dog bite, and she pointed out the prescription was for anti-rabies shots,” the attendant, who requested anonymity, told reporters.

“We immediately returned to Dr. Yadav, who dismissed it as a minor mistake due to the hospital’s heavy patient load.”

The pharmacist, who refused to dispense the injection, explained her caution: “The prescription clearly stated ‘snakebite.”

The attendant sought to escalate the issue to the hospital superintendent but was informed the official was unavailable.

“They told me to come back tomorrow to discuss it,” the attendant said, expressing frustration over the lack of immediate accountability.

Dr. Yadav, addressing the media, downplayed the incident.

“The patient had a non-venomous snakebite, confirmed by her description. Her vitals breathing and pulse were normal. I suggested admission, but she declined. Based on her blood tests, I prescribed the injection. It’s harmless, even for pregnant women or infants as young as two months. We typically give tetanus for non-venomous bites, and anti-venom only if symptoms appear. I don’t see any error here,” he claimed.

His justification, however, has failed to calm public anger.

Northeast Now consulted Dr. Surajit Giri, a veteran snakebite specialist in Assam, who condemned the prescription. “No,It is not needed.,” said Dr. Giri, who has treated over 1,200 snakebite cases across the state.

Giri’s expertise highlights the potential risks of such errors, particularly in a region where snakebites are increasingly common.

The incident has triggered widespread debate, amplified by Assam’s rising snakebite cases, driven by extreme monsoon heat and deforestation, which push snakes into human habitats. Local health data indicates thousands of snakebite cases annually, with non-venomous bites requiring only tetanus shots or monitoring, while venomous cases demand anti-venom. The confusion between anti-rabies and snakebite treatments reveals a dangerous gap in emergency care protocols, especially critical one.

Hospital authorities have pledged a thorough investigation, with the superintendent scheduling a meeting with the attendant on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

“We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and will investigate to prevent future errors,” a hospital spokesperson stated.

However, residents and activists are demanding stricter measures, including Dr. Yadav’s suspension pending a medical review. “This isn’t just a slip-up; it’s negligence that could have harmed the patient,” said a local community leader.

The controversy comes amid growing challenges for Assam’s healthcare system, with snakebite cases rising due to environmental changes. Experts like Dr. Giri emphasize the need for specialized training to address this public health issue. As the state awaits the hospital’s response, the incident at Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital serves as a stark warning of the need for precision and accountability in medical care, particularly in rural areas with limited access to specialized treatment.

The blunder has not only shaken public confidence but also intensified calls for systemic reforms to ensure patient safety in Assam’s overburdened hospitals.