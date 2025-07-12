Guwahati: The Department of History at Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) recently organized a captivating Heritage Walk through the heart of Guwahati.

This initiative, part of the university’s Summer Internship Programme, aimed to explore, promote, and raise awareness among the youth about the city’s rich cultural and historical heritage and the vital importance of preserving its landmarks.

The walk commenced at the historic Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Hall, originally known as Curzon Hall. Built in 1903 to commemorate Lord Curzon’s visit, this iconic venue has hosted celebrated figures such as Rabindranath Tagore, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Jayprakash Narayan.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from interns, students, and faculty members, including Prof. Shantanu Chakraborty, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Prof. Kandarpa Das, Vice Chancellor of GCU.

Participants delved into significant heritage sites within the Panbazar area. Key stops included the Principal’s Bungalow (constructed in the 19th century) and the historic Cotton College, along with the Department of Chemistry at Cotton University, where Cotton College began its journey on May 27, 1901.

The group also visited the Cotton Collegiate School, established in 1834. The walk further highlighted the area’s commercial legacy with visits to two heritage commercial complexes: BN Dey & Company (established in 1861) and Sheikh Brothers (established in 1856).

A highlight of the expedition was the ancient Sukreswar Temple, nestled on the banks of the Brahmaputra River. This site has been a place of worship since the seventh century CE, boasting a unique architectural shikhara designed with horizontal lines resembling a star fruit.

While no written or architectural evidence of Buddhist influence was found, a temple priest shared oral narratives of frequent visits by Buddhist monks decades ago. The group also explored various places of worship representing Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and Jain communities, underscoring Guwahati’s vibrant cultural diversity and communal harmony.

Participants were particularly fascinated by the East India Arms Company in the Kamarpatty area, recognized as the oldest arms vendor in Northeast India.

They also visited century-old establishments like Mahamaya in Panbazar and Lakshmi Cabin in Fancy Bazar, both of which continue to thrive as significant cultural landmarks.

Anisha Bordoloi, Head of the Department of History, emphasized the walk’s core objectives. “Girijananda Chowdhury University aims to create awareness among the youth about heritage conservation and highlight significant heritage objects in Guwahati,” she said.

“This walk is designed to sensitize students and advocate for the preservation of our rich legacy,” Bordoloi said.

The Heritage Walk powerfully showcased the harmonious coexistence of diverse religious structures in Panbazar, Fancy Bazar, and Machkhowa. Ancient sites like the Sukreswar Dewalay, Hanuman temple, Harisabha, and Digambar Jain temple stand mere meters from 19th-century Catholic and Baptist churches, as well as mosques dating back to the 17th century (Machkhowa) and 1826 (Kamarpatty).

Much like Harmony Street in George Town, Malaysia, these sites serve as enduring symbols of community solidarity, cultural synthesis, and resilience.

This event marked the culmination of GCU’s Summer Internship Programme, which also included a comprehensive survey of Guwahati’s places of worship, further enriching the participants’ understanding of the city’s intricate cultural tapestry.