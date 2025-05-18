Guwahati: Umrangso Police of Assam have registered an FIR against Kanika Hojai, wife of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, for her alleged involvement in the January 6 rat-hole mining disaster that killed over 20 people.

The police registered the case, FIR No. 08/2025 (GR Case No. 51/2025), at Umrangso Police Station following an order issued by Dima Hasao’s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), S. Chanda, on April 6.

The directive came in response to a criminal petition filed by activist Pitush Langthasa, who accused Kanika Hojai of enabling illegal coal mining that led to the flooding at the 3 Kilo site.

Langthasa presented documents to the court, including a transit challan from the Assam Mining Development Corporation (AMDC), which listed Kanika Hojai as a registered coal customer.

He alleged that this link directly implicated her in the operation, despite the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) 2014 ban on rat-hole mining and the Supreme Court’s 2015 affirmation of that ban.

In his petition, Langthasa described the incident as one of gross negligence and willful disregard for human life and environmental laws.

He sought legal action under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Environment Protection Act (1986), Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (1957), and the Forest Conservation Act (1980).

Although Langthasa first submitted a complaint to Umrangso Police on January 10, just days after the incident, the police only recorded a General Diary (GD) entry and failed to pursue the matter.

A follow-up complaint filed with the Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police on January 17 also failed to trigger an investigation.

Only after CJM Chanda reviewed the petition did the court direct the police to register the FIR and begin an independent inquiry.

The court observed that Langthasa’s complaint introduced elements not present in an earlier FIR lodged by AMDC senior manager Prasenjit Kemprai on January 7, which had blamed unknown miscreants for the incident.

CJM Chanda noted that Langthasa’s version alleged a larger conspiracy and named high-profile individuals, warranting a separate probe.

The court ordered the Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police to forward its directions to the Director General of Police, who had already established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under CID DSP Upen Kalita to handle the earlier case (Umrangso PS Case No. 2/2025).

However, the court emphasized the need to treat Langthasa’s case independently, given its wider implications.

As the investigation unfolds, public pressure on law enforcement and government authorities continues to mount.

Citizens are demanding accountability not only from illegal miners but also from those who allegedly enabled and profited from such activities under the cover of official support.