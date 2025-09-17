Guwahati: The Congress party has urged the Election Commission to intervene and announced plans to lodge a police complaint against an AI-generated video shared by the Assam BJP on X.

The video, titled “Assam without BJP”, implies that without the BJP in power, the state would become dominated by the minority Muslim community.

We can’t let this dream of Paaijaan to be true!! pic.twitter.com/NllcbTFiwV — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) September 15, 2025

The official BJP Assam Pradesh handle posted the video late Monday. It features a series of AI-generated images accompanied by provocative captions.

These include visuals of a man in a skullcap cutting meat under a sign reading “beef legalization”, Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi in front of the Pakistani flag, and groups of people in skullcaps, burqas, and hijabs across public landmarks like Guwahati stadium, Rang Ghar, an airport, and tea gardens.

One image depicts people crossing a border fence, labeled “illegal immigrants.”

The video concludes with the text “90% Muslim population” and the warning: “Choose your vote carefully.”

Assam BJP shared the video with the caption: “We can’t let this dream of Paijaan come true!”—a term coined by the party to mock Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has previously labeled Gogoi a “Pakistani stooge.”

Reacting to the post, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate tagged the Election Commission on X, questioning whether it intended to act.

“The BJP continues to spread communal hatred. Will Gyanesh Kumar (Chief Election Commissioner) just watch silently as usual?” she wrote.

Assam Congress spokesperson Bedabrata Bora confirmed that the party would file a formal police complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station in Guwahati on Thursday.

Responding to the controversy, Gaurav Gogoi condemned the video as a divisive ploy by the BJP’s IT cell.

He said, “Their tactics cannot shake the foundations of Assamese society. Our state has been shaped by inclusive leaders like Srimanta Sankardeva, Azan Pir, and Bhupen Hazarika. Assam deserves leaders who promote unity and progress—not hatred and fear.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticized the video, calling it a “disgusting display of the BJP’s true Hindutva agenda.”

He argued that the party uses fear-mongering tactics because it lacks a real vision for the country.

“Their problem is not political; it’s existential. They treat the presence of Muslims in India as a threat,” he wrote.

BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 17, 2025

However, the Assam BJP defended the video. Party spokesperson Rupam Goswami claimed it highlights a genuine concern.

“The issue isn’t with Muslims, but with illegal immigrants who are impacting Assam’s social, economic, and political landscape,” he said.

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika took to X to argue that critics were misinterpreting the message.

“The video addresses illegal immigration, not religion. If they equate illegal immigrants with Muslims, then who’s actually promoting Islamophobia?” he asked.

The Fault (read F-alt) gang of journalists and their pet ecosystem are bawling like ‘professional rotlus’ ever since @BJP4Assam dropped a video exposing what Assam’s future would look like if Paaijaan ever grabbed power.@BJP4Assam video clearly spoke about the threat of illegal… https://t.co/lBbzdsdd5l — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) September 17, 2025

The BJP Assam Pradesh account, followed by over 2 lakh users, regularly posts similar AI-generated videos.

Many portray Gogoi wearing a skullcap or speaking with Pakistan Army officials—content not found on the party’s official Facebook page.

Biswajit Khound, the party’s 33-year-old state social media convenor, described this approach as part of their “aggressive digital strategy.”

He claimed the content resonates with younger audiences on X and is based on grassroots feedback.

“We tailor our content to each platform. On Facebook, we’re more community-oriented; on X, we go bold,” he said.

This campaign aligns with the BJP’s broader narrative in Assam, particularly its focus on Bengali-origin Muslims and the Sarma government’s measures against “suspected foreign nationals.”

The state recently introduced regulations limiting interfaith land transactions, furthering the BJP’s pitch ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, amid posts celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the BJP’s Assam handle continued to publish more targeted videos, including images from Congress rallies featuring members of minority communities.