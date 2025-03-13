Guwahati: The auction of seized coal by the Assam Geology and Mining department has underscored the continued prevalence of illegal rat-hole coal mining in the state, despite bans imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court in 2014.

The auction, initiated on Wednesday (March 12, 2025) by the Directorate of Geology and Mining, involves 15159.9505 MT of coal seized from various locations in the Ledo-Margherita area of Tinsukia district.

The seized coal originates from areas including Ledo Tikok, Namdang NC, Namdang NLR, Borgolai 1, Tipongpani Notun Gaon, Paharpur NC Village, Balijan NC Village, Lal Pahar Pathar Gaon, Lalpahar, Saliki NC, and Ledo Tikok No 2 NLR.

This auction has shown that illegal mining has persisted unabated for years.

The seizure of this coal indicates that while authorities periodically seize illegally mined coal, the underlying issue of ongoing illegal mining operations has not been adequately addressed.

This inaction was highlighted by the mine tragedy at Umrangso in Dima Hasao district, where nine miners lost their lives.

The dangers of these illegal operations were evident on January 6, when nine miners were trapped and subsequently died inside the 3-Kilo Coal Quarry in Umrangso following a sudden flood. Their partially decomposed bodies were recovered after extensive rescue efforts.

Further, Minister Kaushik Rai, in a written response to Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, disclosed that 248 illegal mines were detected in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (Dima Hasao), and 15 mines were found in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, encompassing Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Responding to AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain, Rai also revealed that authorities had seized 25,631.98 tonnes of illegally mined and transported coal from various parts of Assam over the past three years.