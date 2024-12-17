Thimphu: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended an invitation to Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay to attend the Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati.

The invitation was made during a business event hosted by the Government of Assam at the La Meridian hotel in Thimphu, attended by both leaders.

The event, coinciding with Bhutan’s 117th National Day (December 17th), served as a launch for the summit’s roadshow.

CM Sarma emphasized the long-standing relationship between Assam and Bhutan, built on centuries of cultural, historical, and economic exchange.

He also recalled the visit of His Majesty to Assam last November, which further solidified the bond and inspired new areas of cooperation.

Sarma announced that the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, which will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to drive investment and build partnerships across South Asia.

He thanked Prime Minister Tobgay for his presence at the previous Advantage Assam event and formally invited him to attend the upcoming summit and its associated cultural program.

The Chief Minister outlined several key areas for potential collaboration between Assam and Bhutan.

He highlighted energy cooperation, noting that Assam could benefit significantly from Bhutan’s expertise in hydropower, developed through its partnership with India, contributing to renewable energy goals and economic growth.

He also spoke about tourism and cultural exchange, suggesting collaborative tourism circuits linking Bhutan’s natural beauty with Assam’s iconic sites like Kaziranga and Manas National Parks and Majuli.

Joint efforts in wildlife tourism and conservation in border areas were also proposed.

The Chief Minister also highlighted opportunities in the ethanol and agro-industrial sectors, suggesting that Assam’s growing industries could utilize Bhutanese agricultural products such as maize and bamboo.

He encouraged Bhutanese businesses to explore Assam’s markets in sectors like food and beverages, poultry, and minerals.

The event was attended by Bhutanese cabinet ministers, India’s Ambassador to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela, business delegates from Bhutan, and other dignitaries.