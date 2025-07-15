Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: The Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday deported the first batch of 30 alleged Bangladeshi nationals, flying them from Raipur to Guwahati, Assam, for handover to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Bangladesh border.

The deportees were reportedly detained from multiple districts, including Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, and Raigarh, as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration. This marks the first official deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators from Chhattisgarh, according to state authorities.

The drive was launched following intelligence inputs and public complaints, leading to the identification of several individuals allegedly residing illegally in the state.

Speaking on the development, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, stated:

“We have constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators and initiate the deportation process.”

He added that the initiative was taken in coordination with directives from the Centre, and a public helpline has been set up to allow citizens to report suspected illegal settlers.

Among the 30 individuals, 13 face criminal charges in various police stations across the state. Authorities confirmed that these individuals will be deported only after the legal proceedings are concluded.