Guwahati: The central government has approved the establishment of 11 Integrated Aquaparks across India to boost fish production, with four of these parks planned for the northeastern states of Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh announced on Sunday.

Speaking after virtually laying the foundation stone for Tripura’s proposed Integrated Aquapark and inaugurating a fish festival, Singh highlighted the region’s potential.

“Tripura and other northeastern states have substantial demand and capacity for fish production,” he told reporters.

The Union Minister noted that both central and state governments are working jointly to boost fish production and reduce dependency on imports.

He assured that the Centre will continue supporting Tripura’s efforts to become self-reliant in fish and milk production.

Tripura’s Integrated Aquapark will come up in Kailashahar, the district headquarters of Unakoti, with a sanctioned investment of Rs 42.4 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), according to a senior official.

He said the park would modernize infrastructure for fish breeding, processing, and marketing, ultimately benefiting stakeholders across the aquaculture value chain.

The Department of Fisheries under the Union Ministry is prioritising the Integrated Aquapark initiative as a flagship intervention under PMMSY.

These parks aim to serve as comprehensive hubs, offering hatcheries, feed mills, cold storage, processing units, training centres, and marketing facilities under one roof.

Officials stated that these parks aim to drive innovation, youth employment, and women’s empowerment, in addition to serving as infrastructure projects.

They will operate on a hub-and-spoke model tailored to meet local requirements and specific themes in the aquaculture value chain, from production to retail, ensuring sustainable growth and maximum impact.

Tripura, with a high per capita fish consumption of over 29 kg annually, has made significant strides in the fisheries sector.

Over the last decade, the state has received fisheries projects worth Rs 319 crore under PMMSY and the Blue Revolution to enhance infrastructure, technology, and fishers’ welfare.

During the foundation stone ceremony and fish festival, Union Minister of State George Kurian and Tripura’s Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das joined the event.

Authorities distributed Kisan Credit Cards and sanction certificates to eligible fishers and farmers.

The government also honored top-performing cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs), and fisheries startups for their contributions.