Guwahati: In a significant move targeting alleged corruption within India’s pharmacy education system, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided the Zundal bungalow of Montu Patel, President of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), in Ahmedabad.

This high-profile operation is part of a broader investigation into alleged bribery and irregularities surrounding the recognition of pharmacy colleges across multiple states, with a particular focus on Maharashtra and the Northeastern region, including Assam.

Sources confirm that Patel is under scrutiny for allegedly accepting bribes at both his Delhi office and residence. While Patel has not yet been taken into custody, the evidence gathered from the raid is reportedly substantial.

Sources allege that Patel has been actively soliciting money from universities in Assam, engaging in what has been described as “a lot of mischief” in the state. Furthermore, he is accused of harassing pharmacy colleges throughout the Northeast, demanding payments for various approvals, including increases in student intake.

“He is asking for huge amounts of money and giving permission to Northeast institutes which are not eligible and much behind the Indian average,” a source revealed. Another added bluntly, “He sold recognition for money.”

A senior CBI official, speaking anonymously, stated, “There is credible evidence that college recognitions were being sold for money under Patel’s tenure. Fake entries, backdated approvals, and GPSC manipulation are all part of the racket we are now uncovering.”

The raid follows months of surveillance and numerous complaints against Patel, who is accused of abusing his power to grant illegal approvals to pharmacy colleges, thereby compromising educational standards for personal gain.

Investigators have uncovered a sophisticated scheme involving fake inward numbers, backdated entries, and manipulated files within the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) system. These alleged manipulations were reportedly used to elevate Patel and his associates to senior positions within the PCI, which officials believe helped establish a powerful internal network to protect corrupt practices.

The scope of the CBI probe extends beyond Gujarat to other states, most notably Maharashtra, where a significant number of colleges are believed to have obtained PCI recognition through fraudulent means. “The entire process of college accreditation is now under review,” a CBI official confirmed.