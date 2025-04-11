Guwahati: Just days after a shocking survey labeled a town on its doorstep as the most polluted on the planet, Assam grappled with the urgent need for solutions at a crucial workshop held at Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU).

The one-day event, jointly organized by the Green Chapter Foundation (GCF), ADBU, and the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) on Saturday ( April 9, 2025), brought together experts and concerned citizens to tackle the growing crisis of air pollution and the fundamental ‘Right to Breathe Clean Air’.

The spotlight fell sharply on the region following the alarming report that identified Byrnihat, nestled on the Assam-Meghalaya border, as having the worst air quality worldwide, igniting a fire under discussions aimed at fostering tangible change.

Inaugurating the workshop, Fr Jose Palely, Vice Chancellor of ADBU, underscored the urgency of the discussion. He stressed the need for collective action and a change in mindset to address the alarming pollution levels.

Dr. Arup Kumar Mishra, Chairman of PCBA, highlighted the Indian government’s initiatives to involve communities in pollution control.

He identified the concentration of coke and cement industries as a major cause of air pollution in Byrnihat. Dr. Mishra assured that PCBA is actively monitoring air quality and taking measures against major polluters.

He also urged the utilization of eco-clubs and NGOs to promote environment-friendly behaviour and encouraged students to become “Pro Planet People.”

The technical session featured Prof. Krishna Gopal Bhattacharyya, who painted a concerning picture of the deteriorating global environment and its health consequences.

He cited that air pollution was responsible for a staggering 8.1 million deaths globally in 2021, ranking as the second leading cause of death after high blood pressure.

Prof. Bhattacharyya also discussed the growing international recognition of the “right to breathe clean air” (RBCA) as a fundamental human right, as crucial as the right to clean water.

He pointed out that despite various initiatives in India, air pollution continues to show alarming trends, with many Indian cities ranking among the world’s most polluted.

While solutions like cleaner fuels and industrial relocation exist, their implementation faces cost and logistical challenges.

He emphasized that changing public behaviour towards green solutions is also a significant hurdle. Citing the Disease Study 2017, he highlighted the significant impact of air pollution on deaths, disease burden, and life expectancy across Indian states, stressing the urgent need for stringent actions with public participation.

Rajeeb Goswami of the Green Chapter Foundation elaborated on the natural and human-induced causes of air pollution, its health impacts, and the necessity of continuous monitoring for mitigation.

Dr Sanchayita Rajkhowa from Haflong Govt. College shed light on advanced technologies like surfactants and their potential to enhance the removal of pollutants in air pollution control systems.

Dr Subhashis Roy of ADBU pointed out that the increasing global population is exacerbating pollution sources, making air pollution a major environmental concern that threatens human well-being, ecosystems, and contributes to climate change.

He discussed innovative technologies being explored, including renewable energy, microwave radiation, biofuels, electric vehicles, carbon capture, smart air monitoring systems, and AI-driven emission reduction strategies.

Advocate Anjulina Deb Choudhury of Gauhati High Court emphasized the fundamental right to clean air for a healthy life, referencing the UN General Assembly’s declaration of access to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a universal human right in July 2022.

She also highlighted the Indian Constitution’s recognition of the right to clean air as part of the right to life under Article 21, which has paved the way for various pollution control legislations in India.

She further discussed the constitutional and legal avenues available to Indian citizens to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

The Pollution Control Board, Assam, set up a display of sophisticated instruments used for measuring air and noise pollution and demonstrated methods for effectively managing wet waste to the ADBU students.

A souvenir containing technical articles on air pollution and the right to breathe clean air, contributed by experts from universities, engineering colleges, PCBA, and GCF, was also released during the inaugural session.

The workshop, supported by Oil India Ltd. (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL), served as a platform for stakeholders, planners, regulators, and scientists to discuss and identify effective strategies to tackle this pressing environmental issue.