Guwahati: Fertilizer stocks surged following Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of a new urea plant in Assam during the Union Budget 2025-2026.

This announcement sparked a rally in fertilizer and urea stocks, reflecting investor optimism.

Madras Fertilizers saw a notable rise of 4.01%, while Paradeep Phosphates jumped 4.08%. FACT experienced a substantial surge of 3.66%, and National Fertilizers recorded an increase of 3.31%. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) also saw a gain of 1.59%.

Other companies, including Mangalore Chemicals, Southern Petrochemical Industries, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, experienced steady growth with stock increases ranging from 1% to 1.6%.

During her speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman revealed that the government plans to establish a new urea plant in Assam with an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons.

This announcement came as part of her presentation of the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament.

In light of the budget presentation, special trading sessions were conducted on February 1, 2025, by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).