Udalguri: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hit the campaign trail in Udalguri district, addressing two election rallies in support of BJP candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls scheduled on September 22.

The Chief Minister spoke at gatherings in Dimakuchi Tea Estate under the Bhergaon constituency and later at Bhairabkunda under Udalguri constituency.

He sought votes for BJP’s Bhergaon nominee Jousrang Boro and Bhairabkunda candidate Minon Muchahary, telling the crowd that the saffron party stood apart from its rivals by presenting a concrete roadmap instead of trading barbs.

Sarma told supporters that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has long remained behind in roads, infrastructure, and related development because the BJP has not had the chance to lead the council.

“The youth here deserve equal and fair chances at government jobs. The time has come for people of this region to choose progress over empty promises. If BJP is given the mandate, I assure you BTR will emerge as the most developed area of Assam,” he declared.

The Chief Minister also spoke of the need to reform the Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs) so that welfare schemes directly benefit local communities. He added that a BJP-led BTC would prioritize resolving land rights issues that have been pending for years.

The rallies were attended by senior BJP leaders, including Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia, state minister Pijush Hazarika, BJP Minority Morcha president Santiuse Kujur, and Udalguri district party chief Sunil Kumar Basumatary.

As per figures released by the Assam State Election Commission, nearly 26.7 lakh voters across 3,277 polling stations in the five BTR districts are eligible to cast their vote to elect the 40-member BTC council.