Udalguri: In a political twist that has set tongues wagging across the Bodoland Territorial Region, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Raju Dhakal resigned from the party after being denied ticket in the upcoming BTC Council polls.

Dhakal has filed nomination as an independent candidate under the bicycle symbol from the Pasnoi Serfang constituency.

According to reports nearly 400 party workers of UPPL have also followed suit signaling a mass exodus.

Dhakal widely regarded as one of the prominent Gorkha voices in the region, has built his reputation championing causes that resonate deeply with the grassroots.

From taking up the burning issue of D-voters and exposing biometric enrolment errors to demanding secure land rights, political space, and better health and education for marginalised sections—his advocacy has made him a familiar name across BTR.

Dhakal’s independent plunge has thrown the constituency into a political drama.

Observers note that Pasnoi Serfang could now witness a triangular fight, with Dhakal likely to eat into the UPPL’s core base.

The move is also being seen as a setback for the UPPL as the leader, once seen close to Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, has broken ranks in a show of defiance.

With Dhakal entering the fray, the battle for Pasnoi Serfang has turned into one of the most closely-watched contests.

Pertinently another OSD of BTC CEM Pramod Boro, Dr. Sangrang Brahma like Dhakal, also resigned from the party on the same ground.

Baro filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Chirang Duar constituency of Chirang District but it was rejected.