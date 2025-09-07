Guwahati: The Brahmaputra Board is developing updated plans for 15 river sub-basins across the Northeast, using advanced technology to address the region’s persistent issues of floods and erosion, officials confirmed.

This initiative follows the devastating monsoon season in June, which brought widespread floods and landslides across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and Manipur.

Silchar, Assam, recorded a staggering 415.8 mm of rainfall in a single day, while Mizoram experienced over 600 landslides.

A senior official confirmed that the Board is not only drafting master plans but also preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for multi-purpose projects aimed at flood control, anti-erosion, and drainage development.

These projects aim to mitigate future flood risks and strengthen regional resilience. The initial plans focus on key rivers across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Meghalaya.

The Board is currently consulting with state governments and issuing Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to integrate stakeholder feedback into the planning process, ensuring comprehensive input.

A committee, comprising representatives from the Central Water Commission, North East Space Application Centre, Survey of India, Geological Survey of India, and key academic institutions, is overseeing the implementation of these plans.

In addition to the ongoing work, the Board is developing future master plans for major rivers such as the Teesta, Sankosh-Raidak, and Ganol, with draft RFPs already prepared.

The High Powered Review Board (HPRB) has advised the Brahmaputra Board to expedite the development of advanced DPRs and improve monitoring procedures in collaboration with state authorities.

The HPRB has also recommended pilot projects focusing on nature-based solutions, springshed and watershed management, and urban flood control.

Officials emphasized that the Brahmaputra Board aims to evolve into a leading knowledge-based organization for river basin management, offering critical technical support to the states.

In addition, officials urged state governments to continue executing anti-erosion and flood protection measures under the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), while relying on the Board’s integrated planning and technical expertise for effective solutions.