Guwahati: The Brahmaputra Board and the Survey of India have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in survey operations and geospatial capacity building across the Brahmaputra and Barak river basins.

The agreement, which will remain in effect for five years, is expected to support integrated flood and erosion management, improve drainage systems, and aid in infrastructure planning through the adoption of advanced survey technologies and streamlined data-sharing mechanisms.

The MoU was signed at a joint meeting held at the Brahmaputra Board’s headquarters in the presence of Ranbir Singh, Chairman of the Brahmaputra Board.

Abhay Kumar, General Manager of the Brahmaputra Board, and Mohan Kumar Stalin, Additional Surveyor General (Eastern Zone), Survey of India, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

As part of the MoU, the Survey of India will assist the Brahmaputra Board in executing various survey activities, including aerial and topographic surveys, installation of geodetic reference points (GTS/benchmarks), and high-resolution mapping using modern technologies such as UAVs (drones), Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), and LiDAR.

To ensure standardized and precise geospatial data, both parties have agreed to share spatial datasets and jointly utilize the Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network.

The MoU also outlines provisions for technical training and capacity-building programs for Brahmaputra Board personnel, to be conducted with the support of the National Institute for Geo-Informatics Science and Technology (NIGST), Hyderabad.

To oversee and guide the implementation of the MoU, a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from both organizations will be constituted. The group will be responsible for drafting annual work plans, facilitating coordination, and monitoring progress.

Officials noted that this collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing scientific and technological capabilities for effective water resource management in the ecologically fragile Northeastern region.

A key feature of the partnership is the parallel and real-time sharing of geospatial data, which will play a vital role in improving planning, response, and mitigation strategies related to flood risks and river basin development.