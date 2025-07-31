Guwahati: Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted joint patrolling operations across key border zones of Assam, focusing especially on infiltration-prone pockets.

The forces launched the exercise to reinforce vigilance, deter cross-border threats, and maintain law and order along the sensitive frontiers.

Officials from both Assam Police and BSF jointly supervised the coordinated patrolling, while local units such as Sri Bhumi Police Station played a pivotal role. Security agencies have kept the area under close watch due to recurring concerns over illegal migration, smuggling operations, and extremist activity. The Wednesday night patrol was conducted in response to recent intelligence inputs that highlighted the need for heightened ground-level surveillance.

The Sri Bhumi Police shared the update on Facebook late Wednesday night, stating:

“Joint patrolling with BSF carried out across border regions, reinforcing vigilance and safeguarding the area. — CMO Assam | Assam Police | DGP Assam Police”

Senior state officials praised the initiative as a key component of Assam’s broader counter-infiltration and border management strategy, guided by directives from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The Director General of Police (DGP) reaffirmed the state’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on cross-border crimes and illegal activities.

Villagers living along the patrolling routes welcomed the joint effort, noting an increased sense of safety and visible security presence.

“We feel safer when the BSF and police come together. It reminds us the government is watching and protecting us,” said Hari Das, a farmer living near the Sri Bhumi sector.

This joint operation follows growing concerns over illegal encroachments, contraband trafficking, and trans-border movements along the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Bhutan borders adjoining Assam. Officials confirmed that such patrols will now occur both routinely and on a surprise basis, with support from night vision-equipped mobile units and drone-assisted surveillance.

Security sources revealed that Assam Police and BSF have intensified their coordination under the Smart Policing and Border Integrity Programme (SPBIP), a mission-mode initiative launched in 2024.

As Assam continues to tighten its border security, inter-agency operations like this are playing a critical role in preserving territorial integrity and safeguarding the region’s indigenous demographics, particularly in sensitive districts like Dhubri, South Salmara, Karimganj, and parts of Baksa and Kokrajhar.