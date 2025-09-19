Guwahati : Eminent singers of Bollywood fraternity expressed shock on the unfortunate demise of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg on Friday.

Garg passed away after sustaining grievous injuries during a scuba diving accident on Sinapore.

He was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved.

After the tragic death of the legendary singer, Bollywood singers took to social media and penned heartfelt emotional tributes to him.

Shaan, who shared a series of pictures with Zubeen on Instagram, wrote, “Zubin is truely a King !! Lived on his own terms .. Left on his own terms. Once again I realised how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure hearted gentle soul .. and regretting why I didn’t call him every time o thought about him .. have so many crazy memories together but all from a very very long time ago .. guess will meet him in another dimension someday.. Cheers Brother.”

Popular Assamese and Bollywood singer Papn shared a monochromatic picture of the iconic singer of Assam on Instagram. “This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone to soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul,” he wrote in a caption

Sharing a photo of Zubeen Garg, Pritam expressed shock on his tragic passing in an Instagram post. “Zubeen losing his life in an accident is the most terrible and saddest news. I’m still trying to come to terms with it…My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti”

Vishal Mishra also penned an emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg with an old photo of him on Instagram. “Zubeen Da,like every one else,I loved your voice & connected to it so much ! Left us all too soon. Om Shanti,Sita Ram”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vishal Dadlani penned an emotional tribute, “I can’t believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don’t think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen.”