Guwahati: Congress spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma has announced her resignation from all political positions within the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), citing personal reasons.

In her statement, Sharma expressed gratitude to leaders of both the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and APCC for the opportunity to serve the people of Assam through the Indian National Congress, a party she described as deeply rooted in her formative years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Extending her best wishes to the newly appointed APCC president, Sharma said, “I wish Sri Gaurav Gogoi and his team all the best and hope they will be able to steer the party towards a better future, cleansing it from within.”

She also highlighted her involvement in the Panchayat Elections Enquiry Committee, formed under the leadership of former MP and APCC president Sri Paban Singh Ghatowar, with Sri R P Sharma, Ex-MP, as a member and herself as the member-secretary.

Sharma expressed hope that the recommendations of the committee would be implemented in full for the party’s betterment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!