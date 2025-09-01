Guwahati: Hundreds of BJP supporters in Assam’s Dima Hasao district gathered on Monday for a protest rally condemning what they called derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother by Congress and INDI alliance leaders.

The event, organized by the local BJP unit, saw participation from diverse sections of the community, with demonstrators holding placards reading “Respect Every Mother” and “Stop Political Abuse.”

The rally, led by BJP figure Probita Jahari of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, highlighted a broader wave of protests across India, including in Assam’s Guwahati and Dibrugarh, following a controversial incident at a Voter Adhikar Yatra rally in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Video footage from the Bihar event allegedly showed abusive language directed at PM Modi and his mother. BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, condemned the remarks, calling them “unforgivable” and demanding an apology.

At the Haflong rally, Jahari emphasized that personal attacks not only insult the Prime Minister but also undermine societal values. “Such attacks erode respect and democratic principles,” she said. The protest remained peaceful throughout.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera denied the party’s involvement, suggesting that a “BJP agent” may have been responsible. A local Youth Congress leader later issued an apology.

Despite this, protests escalated in several states, with clashes reported in Patna and Surat, and effigies of Rahul Gandhi burned in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the incident as “political degradation,” criticizing opposition leaders for resorting to abusive language.

Political analysts have noted a concerning trend of derogatory rhetoric in Indian politics. Rhea Deka, an analyst based in Tinsukia, observed, “From parliamentary brawls to social media tirades, the moral standards of political discourse have steadily declined over the last two decades.”

The Northeast, however, continues to exhibit restraint. A recent 11-year study revealed that residents of Assam and neighboring states use the least abusive language compared to other regions in India.

Cultural anthropologist Arjun Das attributed this to strong community-oriented values and matrilineal traditions in tribes such as the Khasi and Garo, which emphasize respect toward women and elders. Local residents echoed this sentiment, with one homemaker from the Dimasa community stating, “In our culture, insulting someone’s mother is unthinkable. Politics should focus on ideas, not abuse.”

While the Haflong rally reflects regional restraint, concerns remain about the influence of national politics and social media. BJP leaders have filed FIRs in multiple states, and debates over regulating political speech and enforcing parliamentary reforms have resurfaced.

Observers warn that unchecked abusive rhetoric could undermine democratic discourse, urging a return to ethical political practices in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision.