Bharat Gaurav Train: Linking Rana Pratap Nagar to Kamakhya

Guwahati: Indian Railways has launched the Bharat Gaurav Special Train to promote domestic tourism and offer travelers a unique experience.

Departing on January 3, 2025, from Rana Pratap Nagar, the train will return on January 9, 2025, after a 7-day journey.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The train will visit key cultural destinations, including Jaipur, Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Patliputra, providing an immersive journey for tourists.

It reached Kamakhya on January 5 at 14:25, where it will stay for two days before departing on January 7 and returning to Rana Pratap Nagar on January 9 at 22:15.

The Bharat Gaurav Special Train offers both sleeper and 3-tier air-conditioned coaches and is part of the Indian Government’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” initiatives to boost domestic tourism.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It aims to provide an affordable and convenient travel experience for tourists from North Bengal and nearby states. Tickets can be booked online through the IRCTC website.