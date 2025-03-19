Guwahati: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh on Wednesday accused the recently suspended BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita of blocking Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and other boxers from Assam from competing in the National Championships.

The event is scheduled to start on Thursday in Greater Noida.

In an “emergency press conference,” Singh stated that Lovlina, who earned a bronze medal in the 69kg category at the Tokyo Olympics, is eager to participate but is facing pressure from Kalita to withdraw.

Kalita, who serves as the secretary of the Assam Boxing Association, recently faced a guilty verdict for financial mismanagement following an inquiry led by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain.

Singh claimed that Assam is discouraging athletes from competing in the women’s Nationals.

Lovlina, one of India’s top boxers and a strong contender for future international events, has expressed her support for the competition in a recorded video.

However, she is reportedly reconsidering her decision after receiving calls from Kalita, who urged her not to compete.

The controversy has raised concerns about governance issues within Indian boxing, with allegations that Assam’s boxing body is discouraging participation, potentially affecting other athletes as well.

Kalita, who also serves as the secretary of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association has not yet responded to the allegations.

As the BFI elections approached, officials rejected Kalita’s bid for the presidency due to a mandatory cooling-off period after he served two terms in various roles within the organization.