Guwahati: Social media influencer Babydoll Archi, reportedly from Assam and known for her bold Instagram content, has taken the internet by storm.

With over 750,000 followers, Archi—whose real name is Archita Phukan, according to her Instagram bio—rose to viral fame thanks to her trending reel set to the catchy track “Dame Un Grrr” by Kate Linn. The transformation reel, where she dons a striking saree, has crossed 1 million views.

However, her sudden rise to internet stardom remains a mystery. Searches like “Archita Pukham video viral original” began trending on Google this week, adding fuel to the online buzz.

Adding to the frenzy, Phukan recently posted a picture with American adult film actress Kendra Lust, sparking speculation about her associations and future career moves. Some questioned whether the image was real or AI-generated, leading to a flood of theories and online debates.

In response to the growing speculation, Phukan posted a cryptic message on Instagram:

“Lately, I’ve seen my name making its rounds — headlines, whispers and a lot of speculation. All because of one meeting, one frame, one moment… I haven’t confirmed anything. And I’m not here to deny it either… Some stories are best told in chapters — not captions.”

Meanwhile, a section of internet users claimed she might not be real at all. Posts on Reddit suggested that Babydoll Archi is actually an AI-generated character, not a real person.

“She’s just an AI-generated made-up character,” one user wrote.

“It’s scary how even at this level of AI, where textures and consistency still lack, people are getting fooled,” said another.

A third added, “Whoever’s behind this account is printing money. I feel bad for the ones falling for it.”

Whether she’s a digital illusion or a real influencer, Babydoll Archi has certainly captured the internet’s attention—and left people questioning what’s real in the age of AI.