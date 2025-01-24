Dibrugarh: Security has been beefed up in Assam’s Dibrugarh ahead of the Republic Day celebration.

All the security agencies are on alert and they are verifying every single thing for the smooth and peaceful celebration of Republic Day.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said, “We are fully prepared for the Republic Day celebration. Night patrolling and 24-hour naka checking have been going on in the entry and exit of Dibrugarh district. To thwart any kinds of eventualities, our police team and all security forces and security agencies are working,”.

“The security has been tightened in Joypur and Bordoubi area which is the border area of Dibrugarh district from where insurgents can sneak. We have sealed six areas of Dibrugarh for security reasons. Area domination has been also going on,” said Reddy.

Meanwhile, police are also removing abandoned vehicles from the streets, national highways, bus terminals, and marketplaces. This operation comes in the wake of last year’s Independence Day incident when the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I) planted multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs), mostly in abandoned vehicles across the state.

“We have been systematically removing abandoned and unclaimed vehicles from streets, highways, by terminals, and market areas for the past three days to mitigate any potential security threats. We are also conducting rigorous anti-sabotage checks, with sniffer dogs to enhance our security screening,” Dibrugarh SP said.

He further said, “House-to-house checking has been going on in a 4km radius of the Khanikar parade ground. We are taking all slew of measures for the peaceful conduct of the Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh,”.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the first time will unfurl the national flag at Khanikar playground in Dibrugarh on Republic Day.