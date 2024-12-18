Guwahati: At least 18 people fell severely ill after a food poisoning incident in Nagaon, Assam.

The incident occurred at the Anjukpani village under the Kaliabor in Nagaon.

According to reports, the affected individuals were primarily road construction workers who had consumed wild colocasia (taro) locally known as ‘kosu’ while working in the area.

The workers were rushed to the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital for immediate treatment.

Health officials are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the food poisoning.

Meanwhile, the situation is being closely monitored as treatment continues for those affected.