Digboi: Amidst the Assam government’s claims of zero tolerance for corruption, an irregularities involving the unfair distribution of rice under Public Distribution System (PDS) has been uncovered in the Margherita Sub Division of Tinsukia district.

According to allegations brought about by one of the beneficiaries Jayanta Gogoi residing in Ward No 5 of Tingrai Station area under Tingrai Panchayat, he was deprived of his rightful dues under PDS consecutively for last two months viz January and February 2025.

‘We are five members in the family entitled to get 25 kilograms of rice each month but the concerned FPS provided only 20 kgs thus deprived us by 10 kgs in two months ‘said Mr Gogoi one of the beneficiaries under Priority Household Ration card no 181002817214.

‘The updated system showed five members with 35kgs of rice but only 20 kgs was physically handed over.

‘We can’t provide for minor beneficiaries unless officially allowed’ , said the FPS agent while explaining the reason to the beneficiary.

‘Most unfortunate and astounding aspect lies in the fact that we were not with provided the receipt that contained the actual quantity of rice issued’, alleged the beneficiary.

‘What you will do with the receipt’, said the agent and rolled back the receipt further into the machine’, alleged Mr Gogoi.

Meanwhile, when cross-checked, it was surfaced that many beneficiaries residing very close to the FPS bearing identification number 130900220117 were also not provided with the receipts along with the rice.

It may be recalled here that Ranjeet Kumar Das the Minister of Panchahyat and Rural Development, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs while taking a note earlier on alleged irregularities in the public distribution system (PDS) had asked the ration card holders to share information regarding such anomalies with the authorities concerned without any delay so that corruption, if any, can be detected and prevented at its root.

According to official records, there are 474 Fair Price Shops (FPS) and 7 Gaon Panchayat Samabai Samities (GPSS) in the subdivision. However, numerous beneficiaries have been reporting shortages and poor quality of PDS rice, wheat and flour over a period of time.

It is pertinent to add here that anomalies and irregularities involving the quantity and quality of PDS commodities is nothing new to Margherita Sub Division.