Guwahati: Assam’s tea industry is undergoing a transformation thanks to the Small Tea Growers Sustainability Program (STGSP).

Since its launch in 2023 by IDH, a Netherlands-headquartered global development organization, and Unilever, the program has made significant progress in promoting sustainable agriculture among small tea growers (STGs).

As of January 2025, pruning operations, crucial for high-quality green leaf production, have been completed on over 60% of participating farms.

Further, soil tests have been conducted for more than 600 STGs, enabling the development of targeted manuring plans to address nutrient deficiencies and boost productivity.

STGSP aims to improve the livelihoods of 1,500 STGs associated with four Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

The programme supports sustainable farming methods, enhances market access, and facilitates alternative income sources, empowering growers to strengthen their agricultural practices and economic resilience.

“STGSP is committed to ongoing engagement, training, and capacity-building,” said Jatin Bavishi, Program Manager of STGSP.

He highlighted the program’s impact by mentioning the recent Farmers’ Meet – Krishak Sammilan held in Dibrugarh on February 5, where over 150 growers discussed progress and explored opportunities for sustainable tea cultivation.

Bavishi added, “Our teams have provided direct support to improve plucking standards and raise awareness about the optimal use of fertilizers and chemicals. While quality improvements take 3–4 years to fully materialize, we are encouraged by the increasing adoption of good agricultural practices. Over 70% of STGs have also diversified into alternative livelihood options to supplement their incomes.”

IDH works to transform markets through collaborative innovation, convening and investing in inclusive and sustainable solutions.

For 16 years, IDH has mobilized private sector investment and support to develop new business models that create better jobs, incomes, environments, and gender equity.

The organization brings together stakeholders from across global value chains to achieve joint visions and program agendas for sustainable trade in key agricultural, manufacturing, apparel, and commodity value chains.