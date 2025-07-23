Guwahati: Nestled in the verdant embrace of Northeast India, Assam is a treasure trove of cultural heritage, where traditions come alive through music, festivals, and dance. Among these, the Sattriya Nritya, a classical dance form, stands as a vibrant symbol of the state’s artistic legacy.

Recently, this revered art took center stage at a summer cultural camp in Lidu-Margarita, part of a broader initiative by the Assam Government to nurture young talent and preserve its rich traditions.

The Sattriya Nritya is no ordinary dance—it’s a spiritual narrative woven with elegance and grace. Introduced in the 15th century by the visionary Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev, this classical form was originally performed by male monks, known as Bhakats, within the sacred walls of Sattras (Vaishnavite monasteries). Through intricate footwork, expressive hand gestures (mudras), and emotive facial expressions, Sattriya tells stories of devotion and faith.

Over time, it has evolved, welcoming both men and women to its fold, and earning recognition from the Sangeet Natak Akademi as one of India’s eight classical dances. Today, it remains a captivating blend of artistry and spirituality, deeply rooted in Assam’s cultural identity.

Under the visionary “Grishmakalin Karmasuchi” (summer cultural programme) launched by the Assam Government’s Department of Cultural Affairs, summer camps are igniting a cultural reawakening across the state.

These camps aim to foster young talent in classical and folk traditions, ensuring that Assam’s heritage is passed down to the next generation. One such event recently unfolded in Lidu-Margarita, hosted at the Lidu H.S. School auditorium, and organized by the local Lidu Kendra.

A Vibrant Celebration in Lidu-Margarita

The two-day camp was a whirlwind of creativity and learning. Local youth, including many from tea garden communities, immersed themselves in hands-on training in Sattriya dance, folk songs, and lokageet (traditional melodies). Guided by skilled instructors, participants honed their skills, their enthusiasm radiating through every movement and note.

The event culminated in a breathtaking cultural performance, where the young artists showcased their talents to a captivated audience of parents, cultural activists, and community members. The camp concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, marking a proud moment for all involved.

The Lidu-Margarita camp was a true community effort. It was inaugurated by Nayanmoni Chetia, the District Cultural Officer of Tinsukia, whose presence underscored the event’s significance.

The Lidu Kendra committee, led by Subhadra Sharma (Upadhyaksha), alongside members Ranjita Buragohain, Dipali Boruah, and Ranjit Bordoloi, worked tirelessly to bring the camp to life.

The Lidu Gram Panchayat, under President Jibon Hazarika and Ward Member Chayanika Mahanta, also lent invaluable support, ensuring its success.

Beyond skill-building, the camp fostered cultural unity. Youth from diverse backgrounds came together, their shared passion for their heritage bridging divides and creating a sense of belonging.

As one onlooker noted, the sight of these young performers embracing their roots was a powerful reminder of culture’s unifying force.

The Lidu-Margarita camp is just one chapter in a larger story. Similar initiatives are unfolding across Assam, each placing Sattriya Nritya and folk arts at the heart of a cultural revival. These camps are sparking curiosity and pride among the youth, cultivating a deeper appreciation for Assam’s traditions while encouraging artistic exploration.

Preserving a Legacy, Inspiring a Future

In a fast-moving world, Assam’s summer cultural camps stand as a beacon of hope. They are more than just training grounds—they are platforms where the past meets the present, where the soulful rhythms of Sattriya dance echo through young hearts.

By empowering the next generation to connect with their roots, these initiatives ensure that Assam’s cultural heritage not only survives but thrives, weaving a timeless bridge between generations.