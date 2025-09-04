Guwahati: Rupa Nirola, a young talent from Suklai in Udalguri district, brought pride to Assam by clinching the Miss Deaf India 2025 crown at the 12th Miss and Mr Deaf India contest held in Punjab from August 30 to September 1.

Daughter of Dharma Nirola and Lata Nirola, Rupa is currently studying at the North East Degree College for the Hearing Impaired at Birubari in Assam’s Guwahati.

The institution operates under the Assam Association of the Deaf, which provides inclusive education and encourages differently-abled students to engage in both cultural and skill-based activities at national and international platforms.

Celebrating her win, the Assam Association of the Deaf expressed pride in Rupa’s accomplishment and reiterated its commitment to creating opportunities that empower differently-abled students to showcase their talents across various domains.

Rupa’s victory stands as a shining example of resilience and determination, inspiring many others to break barriers and follow their dreams.

