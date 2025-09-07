Guwahati: Illegal “rat-hole” coal mining has reemerged in the coal belt of Upper Assam, despite previous police crackdowns, according to wildlife conservationist Devajit Moran.

Devajit Moran shared his claims and photographic evidence in a social media post, warning of a devastating toll on both human lives and the environment.

Residents of the Ledo-Margherita area alleged that their repeated pleas to district and state authorities have been met with indifference, allowing the coal mafia to operate with impunity.

Locals said the coal mafia exploits poor and vulnerable laborers, luring them into the hazardous practice of rat-hole mining. Many of these workers reportedly die in the unregulated pits.

The mafia then allegedly conceals these deaths by spreading false stories of illness. For example, two deaths in Margherita’s Borgolai area—one in September and another in August—have been reported by locals but have received no official acknowledgement or media coverage.

The consequences of this unregulated mining extend beyond human loss. Vast stretches of Assam’s protected forests, including Lekhapani, Tirap, Tipong, and Paharpur, have already been severely degraded.

Conservationists warn that the Makumpani Reserved Forest under the Margherita Range is now also at risk, with new roads being constructed to facilitate coal extraction.

These forests are part of the Dehing Patkai landscape, often called the “Amazon of the East,” and are considered irreplaceable habitats.

Moran has been a vocal critic of the situation, repeatedly urging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other state authorities to take immediate action.

He publicly appealed to the chief minister, writing, “We appeal to the Hon’ble Chief Minister to stop illegal coal mining and ensure strict protection of our reserved forests before it is too late.”

The lack of official response to the mining-related deaths and environmental destruction has sparked outrage among citizens and environmentalists.

Locals fear that if left unchecked, the region faces the possibility of an irreversible ecological collapse and the continued loss of human life. This crisis raises urgent questions about accountability and how many more lives and acres of forest will be sacrificed before meaningful action is taken.