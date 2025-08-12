Guwahati: Researchers from Tezpur University, along with Abohtani Agro Producer Company and independent labs, confirmed that Moran ginger from Upper Assam is one of the world’s most pungent varieties, with an estimated 106,750 Scoville Heat Units (SHU).

The 2024 study on rhizomes grown at Santipur-7 farm in Assam’s Tinsukia found high levels of gingerol, volatile oil, and oleoresin, analyzed using HPLC and ASTA methods.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The research links these properties to the region’s unique agro-climatic conditions and long-standing cultivation practices.

Known locally as Moran ginger for generations, it has been highly valued in kitchens, traditional medicine, and artisanal spice production.

The new laboratory findings provide scientific evidence to what farmers and chefs have long recognized: Moran ginger produces a strong, lingering heat and a distinctive aroma due to its high concentrations of pungent compounds such as gingerol and zingiberene.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The research, published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry, includes field sampling, chemical tests, and Scoville comparisons with other ginger varieties.

The key findings show Moran ginger’s commercial potential. Researchers found the volatile oil content at 3.79%, oleoresin at 6.49%, and gingerol levels at 1.75% in fresh rhizomes, with about 27% in the extracted oleoresin. The shogaol content is around 2% in the oleoresin.

These values give Moran ginger a pungency of 106,750 SHU, putting it in the ‘very highly pungent’ category, with a rating above 80,000 SHU.

The findings have sparked excitement among industry stakeholders, with many seeing significant opportunities for value addition.

A senior researcher involved in the study stated, “This could be a game-changer for Assam’s spice farmers, as Moran ginger can fetch higher prices for oleoresin and specialty products.” A grower from Tinsukia added, “With the right processing and branding, Moran could become a flagship product for Upper Assam.”

Experts, however, caution that realizing the full economic potential will require coordinated efforts, including quality certification, cold-chain logistics, and investments in processing facilities.

Support for organic and identity-preserved cultivation, along with farmer training, will be crucial to increase supply without losing the unique qualities of this landrace variety.

Researchers also emphasize the importance of conserving local germplasm to ensure that Moran’s distinct genetics are available for future generations.

With strong scientific backing, policymakers, processors, and farmers can help Moran ginger move from a local favorite to a high-value export by working together to build the right infrastructure and supply chain.