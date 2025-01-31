Pathsala: The Assam Sahitya Sabha has achieved a remarkable feat, earning a place in the India Book of Records for crafting the largest Japi ever made.

The colossal Japi, measuring 555 square meters with a 13.3-meter radius, was unveiled at the 77th Biennial Pathsala Conference in Bhattadev Khetra, Bajali, marking a new milestone in celebrating Assamese culture.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This impressive Japi showcases the rich tradition and craftsmanship of Assam. It was meticulously constructed using woven bamboo, cane, and a large palm leaf, employing time-honored techniques passed down through generations.

The unveiling ceremony, a highlight of the conference, was performed by Krishna Roy, a distinguished resident of Pathsala and recipient of the Assam Saurav Award.

The event also featured a science fair, a book fair, and various traditional programs, attracting a large audience.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam Cabinet Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Judicial, Tourism, and General Administration, expressed his pride and enthusiasm.

He spoke on the importance of the achievement in promoting Assamese literature and culture.