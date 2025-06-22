Guwahati: Indian national footballer Durga Boro from Assam officially announced his retirement from professional football on Saturday, concluding a celebrated career that spanned national tournaments like the Indian Super League (ISL) and the Subroto Cup.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and the Assam Football Association (AFA) jointly organized a large farewell event at the Kokrajhar SAI Stadium.

Hundreds of fans, fellow players, coaches, and dignitaries gathered to honor Boro’s contribution to football in Assam and the greater northeastern region of India.

Boro’s retirement marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in northeastern Indian football. His journey from regional leagues to national recognition established him as one of Assam’s most prominent sporting ambassadors.

The evening’s centerpiece featured an exhibition match between Assam Eleven FC and Bodoland FC, where Boro made his final appearance on the pitch. Playing alongside longtime teammates and friends, the veteran footballer delivered an emotional performance that encapsulated years of dedication to the sport.

Member of Parliament Jayanta Basumatary led the tributes, joined by local MLA Lawrence Islary and Assam Football Association Secretary Sangrang Brahma. Each speaker cited Boro’s impact beyond statistics, citing his role in elevating football’s profile across the region.

“Football has been my passion, my life. I am grateful for all the love and support over the years. This moment is emotional, I retire with pride and joy,” Boro stated.

MP Basumatary praised the footballer’s broader influence: “Durga Boro has made Assam and the Bodoland region proud. His dedication to football has inspired countless youth, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Assam Football Association’s Sangrang Brahma stated “Durga Boro’s retirement marks the end of an era in regional and national football. His legacy is sure to inspire the next generation of athletes.”

The ceremony underscored football’s growing importance in Assam’s sporting landscape. Boro’s career serves as a blueprint for aspiring players from smaller towns and tribal regions seeking national recognition.

Officials from the Assam Football Association confirmed ongoing discussions regarding Durga Boro’s involvement in youth football development programs across Assam and Bodoland.