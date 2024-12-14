Guwahati: Legendary sprinter and Assam‘s first Arjuna Awardee, Bhogeswar Baruah, has sharply criticized the state government’s sports policy, accusing it of neglecting grassroots development.

The 84-year-old gold medalist expressed deep concern over the lack of initiatives to identify and nurture young talent in rural areas.

“It’s disheartening to see no new sportspersons emerging from Assam,” Baruah lamented. “Earlier, we had camps to scout talent, but that’s no longer the case.”

He questioned the government’s approach to sports development, stating, “Why aren’t the numerous coaches being deployed to organize camps and train young athletes in districts? How can we produce champions without proper coaching?”

Baruah further criticized the government’s tendency to recognize athletes only after they’ve achieved success on their own.

“The government should be proactive in identifying and nurturing talent from the grassroots level. Instead, they wait for someone to shine and then take credit,” he said.

The legendary athlete revealed that no significant sports camp has been organized in the state for the past six to seven years. Despite his repeated requests to officials, his pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“The government seems to have no interest in promoting sports. They haven’t even provided basic equipment like hurdles for training,” Baruah added.

While the state government has launched initiatives like ‘Khel Maharan’ to identify rural talent, Baruah emphasized the importance of sustained efforts and proper coaching infrastructure.

He praised the achievements of Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain but credited their success primarily to their parents’ dedication.

“The government should learn from their example and invest in grassroots development to produce more world-class athletes,” he concluded.