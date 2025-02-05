Digboi: In what can be described as a tragedy, a Duliajan-based Oil India Employee died after falling out of a hotel room in Hyderabad early morning on Tuesday last.

The deceased employee was identified as Pankaj Kumar Dutta (49) an employee at Oil India Ltd Duliajan in Dibrugarh district of Assam was attached to Field Engineering Department.

According to one of the 30 members team officially accompanying the deceased in a Leadership Development Training at Hyderabad had reached the destination on 3rd Feb.

“Attending the 1st day session on Monday last, we had reached our respective rooms allotted in Abode by Shree Venkateshwara Hotel,” shared one of the employee still confined to hotel for investigation sake by local police.

“Our deceased colleague occupying room no 9 on the third floor was reportedly lying dead on the ground at around 3. 30 am on Tuesday,” added the employee.

According to a video footage captured by one of the employees after the incident, the hotel failed to provide a proper barricade in the verandah attached very close to the door of the room.

Possibly opening the door in the early morning, he had opened the door and unconsciously slipped off falling on the ground from the third floor, suspected one of the colleagues of the deceased.

According to the team members, they are still confined to hotel as per the instructions of Hyderabad police for the sake of investigation.

A similar incident had occurred earlier in July 2015 in the same hotel resulting in the death of one of the customers.

“Anglo Rodriguez, the deceased, sneaked out of the window of his room on the third floor of ‘Abode by Shree Venkateshwara’ Hotel and slipped to his death while gliding through the narrow concrete slab outside,” quoted one of the media outlets The New Indian Express in its circulation dated 19th July 2015.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the deceased was reportedly sent to postmortem on Wednesday morning.

The sources informed us that a team from Duliajan Oil HQ has left for Hyderabad to fetch the body back home.