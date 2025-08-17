Guwahati: Massive protests erupted in Assam’s Dima Hasao district following the brutal gangrape and murder of a 48-year-old woman, whose body was discovered on August 14 near the forested area behind Lanku Sakpuru LP School.

The victim had sustained severe injuries to her head and body. In response to the outrage, police have arrested five individuals believed to be construction workers at L&T’s Lower Kapili Hydropower Project.

Speaking to Northeast Now, Dima Hasao ASP (Crime) Faruque Ahmed revealed the names of the five accused as Stephan Hanse (32), Abdul Mannan (39), Satya Acharya (45), Ravindra Singh Rana (37), and Ayon Chowdhury (30). Among them, Ravindra Singh Rana is reportedly a citizen of Nepal. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.

According to local reports, the victim had gone missing while returning from her shop, located near the construction site. Her body was discovered the following day in the nearby forest by the police.

The protests in Umrangso were intense; the aggrieved mob demanded that the accused be handed over to them and that the construction work at the Lower Kapili Hydropower Project be halted.

Police officials are currently working to control the situation. ASP Ahmed also noted that the families of the accused are being counseled and are reportedly stable.

The case has sparked widespread anger and growing calls for swift justice from the community.